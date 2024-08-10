 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paris Olympics Basketball
Team France bench celebrate a basket against Belgium during a women's semifinal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
paris 2024 olympics

France beats Belgium to advance to women's basketball gold medal game

0 Comments
By TERESA M. WALKER
PARIS

Gabby Williams scored nine of her 18 points in overtime as France advanced to the gold medal game of the Paris Olympics in women's basketball, beating neighbor Belgium 82-75 Friday night.

Not only will the host nation be playing in the final event of these Olympics on Sunday, France is back in the gold medal game for the first time since taking silver of the 2012 London Games. The French lost that game to the U.S., which beat Australia 85-64 in the other semifinal Friday.

Now France will have home-court advantage against the Americans who are trying to become the first team in Olympic history to win eight straight gold medals, male or female. France is assured of grabbing a medal that's a better color than the bronze won three years ago in the Tokyo Games.

It will be an all U.S.-France showdown for gold in basketball with the men playing Saturday and the women in the final event of these Olympics on Sunday.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Ask for Time Off Work in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Hanagasa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Noboribetsu Jigoku Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Kochi Yosakoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

Kameoka Hozugawa Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Understanding Your TEPCO Electricity Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is Summer In Japan Really That Bad?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Food Factory Tours In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo