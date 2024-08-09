France to face U.S. in men's basketball final

Hosts France fought off a late comeback from Germany to win 73-69 on Thursday and reach the final of the Olympic men's basketball with four-time reigning champions the United States lying in wait.

The U.S. erased a 17-point deficit to beat Nikola Jokic's Serbia 95-91, keeping their bid for a fifth straight gold medal alive.

Guerschon Yabusele led Tokyo silver medalists France with 17 points and Isaia Cordinier added 16. Victor Wembanyama finished with 11 points despite another poor shooting performance.

Germany were one of two remaining unbeaten teams but France set the record straight in Paris' Bercy Arena after their 85-71 loss to the same opponents in the group stage in Lille.

"The players were just remembering how they were laughing last game, how easy it looked for them," said Wembanyama.

"I'm sure losing that game in the group phase helped us win today, definitely."

Dennis Schroder led 2023 World Cup winners Germany with 18 points. Fritz Wagner was the only other player in double figures for a team that will seek the consolation of a first-ever Olympic medal in the third-place playoff.

"They were better than us today," said Schroder. "At the end of the day we wanted to get a medal here and that's still open."

Germany, just as they did in the previous clash, moved into an early lead with Schroder and Wagner quickly finding their touch.

The Germans moved 28-18 in front after a three from Nick Weiler-Babb to open the second quarter, but France flipped the momentum their way as Wembanyama made his mark.

He opened his account with a shot off the glass and then stonewalled Germany centre Daniel Theis, energising the packed crowd and raising the decibel levels further with a three-point play.

France ended the half with a flourish and Wembanyama's dunk tied the game at 33 apiece.

Nicolas Batum nailed a three-pointer to put France ahead for the first time to begin the second half, with Yabusele getting into the act as well.

Yabusele, top scorer with 22 points in the quarterfinal victory over Canada, carried his team with a series of baskets, but Schroder replied in equal measure.

With the lead switching back and forth in a gripping third quarter, France surged six points clear when Evan Fournier rattled in a shot from beyond the arc.

France went into the final period leading 56-50 and looked to have left Germany in the rear view mirror thanks to a three from Wembanyama followed by a bucket from Mathias Lessort.

Another Wembanyama block on Schroder resulted in Frank Ntilikina knocking down a three in transition to put France 13 points in front.

Germany refused to roll over and France struggled to make the game safe, Wagner netting a long three to slash the deficit to two with just under 40 seconds to play.

Wagner crucially lost his balance though after hauling down a rebound in a one-possession game.

Wembanyama missed the chance to ice the game by hitting only one free throw, but Cordinier was less forgiving from the foul line as France sealed a return to the final to the delight of the home crowd.

U.S. 95, Serbia 91

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry dazzled with 36 points and all-time NBA scoring leader LeBron James had a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

But it took a massive fourth-quarter effort to finally subdue the Serbs, who led most of the night and took a 76-63 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker drilled back-to-back three-pointers to start the fight-back.

Joel Embiid pulled the States within four with a three-point play and James tied it up at 84-84 with 3:41 to play.

Curry rattled in a three-pointer with 2:24 remaining to give the United States their first lead since the first quarter 87-86.

James followed with a driving layup, Curry grabbed a steal and drove for a basket that pushed the US lead to five and the Americans held on.

"We know we weren't playing our best basketball at all the whole game, but we were like two or three possessions away or one bad bounce away from flipping the momentum," Curry said.

"We could feel it. There was a point end of the third quarter where you started to feel a little like ... are they going to slow down at all? That first four minutes of the fourth quarter changed everything."

Embiid scored 19 points and Durant woke up just in time after a sleepy first half to add nine and the US maintained their chance to claim a 17th Olympic crown.

Three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic finished with 17 points and 11 assists for Serbia, who got 20 points from a brilliant Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Curry got off to a scorching start, drilling five three-pointers on the way to 17 first-quarter points.

But Serbia combined for five three-pointers themselves and led 31-23 after a frenetic first quarter in which only four players scored for the United States.

Serbia continued to pour it on, pushing their lead to 42-25 with more than six minutes left in the second period.

Struggling offensively, the United States were also unable to slow the Serbian offense keyed by Jokic.

Aleksa Avramovic was a deadly four-of-six from three-point range on the way to 15 first-half points and Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdanovic had 12 before the break.

Curry had 20 points in the first half but subdued Phoenix Suns star Durant missed his only attempt.

Suddenly the United States, whose romp through the group stage included a 110-84 victory over Serbia, looked in serious trouble for the first time at the Paris Games.

Back-to-back three-pointers from Curry and Jrue Holiday cut the deficit to 59-65 but try as they might the U.S. couldn't reel Serbia in.

Marko Guduric converted a four-point play when he was fouled by Derrick White on a bomb from well beyond the arc to propel Serbia into the fourth quarter in the ascent.

© 2024 AFP