Germany's Giulia Gwinn celebrates after scoring during the women's bronze medal soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Lyon stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Decines, France. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
paris 2024 olympics

Germany wins women's soccer bronze medal

By ANNE M. PETERSON

Ann-Katrin Berger saved a last-minute penalty kick and Germany won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 victory on Friday over Women’s World Cup winner Spain.

Berger stopped Alexia Putellas’ penalty attempt nine minutes into stoppage time.

Giulia Gwinn had converted a second-half penalty for Germany.

It was Germany's fourth bronze medal in women's soccer at the Olympics. The Germans won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games but didn't qualify for Tokyo three years ago.

Spain, ranked No. 1 in the world after the World Cup win, was making its Olympics debut.

Gwinn, was fouled by Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll, confidently struck her penalty in the 64th minute after a scoreless first half.

