 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese artistic gymnast Shoko Miyata celebrates her third straight win at the NHK Cup gymnastics competition at Takasaki Arena in Gunma Prefecture on May 18. Image: KYODO
paris 2024 olympics

Japan women's gymnastics captain Miyata to leave France over smoking

1 Comment
PARIS

Shoko Miyata, the 19-year-old captain of Japan's women's artistic gymnastics for the Paris Olympics, is set to leave the team over allegations of smoking in violation of its conduct code, multiple sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The Japan Gymnastics Association is investigating and is expected to send Miyata home from its training camp in Monaco, leaving her participation in the Summer Games in doubt.

Miyata was not seen at Wednesday's training, which was opened to the media, and JGA's head of development, Hikaru Tanaka, said she was absent "for certain reasons."

JGA and her Juntendo University team will interview Miyata and verify the facts once she returns to Japan.

Her potential absence will be a huge blow for the squad aiming to claim an Olympic team medal for the first time since the 1964 Tokyo Games.

Miyata won bronze in the balance beam and came eighth in the all-around at her debut world championships in 2022.

The Kyoto prefecture native won her maiden national championship this April and claimed her third straight NHK Cup in May to book her first Olympics ticket.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Japan women's gymnastics captain Miyata to leave France over smoking

A woman. Smoking. In France.

She obviously just was observing "When in Rome..."

The JOC needs to stop cracking down on athletes fro minor expressions of youthful exuberance and go after their leagues of corrupt officials and cronies.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

send Miyata home from its training camp in Monaco

Wow! Couldn't they have found a cheaper place to train? Even with a weak yen they seem to have plenty of money.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

A Historical Tour of Hokkaido’s Niseko Resort Area 

GaijinPot Blog

Yubari

GaijinPot Travel

Furano Biei Norokko Train

GaijinPot Travel

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Discover the Best Rivers, Falls and Swimming Holes Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Vegan Products Available In Japanese Supermarkets

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Convenience Store Beauty Buys

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog