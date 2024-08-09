Harrie Lavreysen defends Olympic sprint title, Italian women capture Madison gold in track cycling

Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's sprint event, at the Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

By DAVE SKRETTA

Harrie Lavreysen defended his Olympic title in the men's sprint Friday night, sweeping past Matthew Richardson of Australia in the finals to give the Dutch track cycling standout his second gold medal of the Paris Games.

In the women's Madison, the Italian team of Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini gained a lap on the field and then won enough points in intermediate sprints to capture gold ahead of defending champion Britain and the team from the Netherlands.

The 27-year-old Lavreysen, who will go for a third gold medal on Sunday in the keirin, reached the sprint finals by sweeping past Jack Carlin of Britain, whom he also beat in the semifinals at the Tokyo Games. Richardson made it through by sweeping Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands, the Olympic silver medalist three years ago.

Carlin and Hoogland were headed for a best-of-three decider for bronze on Friday night after splitting their first two sprints.

Lavreysen has long been the dominant sprinter in the world, winning the last five world championships along with his Olympic title. He teamed with Hoogland and Roy van den Berg to win the team sprint at the Paris Games earlier this week.

Richardson also had a medal already from Paris as part of the team sprint bronze medalists. But he had a daunting task in trying to beat Lavreysen, who beat him on the same track two years ago in the finals of the world championships.

In the Madison, which was added to the Olympic program for women at the Tokyo Games, riders work in teams of two as they try to accumulate points in sprints or by lapping the field. Only one rider is considered in the race at a time, though they can tag out at any point, usually by grabbing their teammate by the hand and flinging them forward.

The result is 120 laps of chaos where fans, coaches and even riders at times have no idea who is leading.

The race, which is named after its originating venue — Madison Square Garden in New York — was led most of the way by the British team, which won gold with different riders in Tokyo. But the Italians went on the attack with 38 laps to go, eventually caught the back of the field to get their 20-point bonus and held on through the final 26 laps of the race.

They finished with 37 points while the British team of Elinor Barker and Neah Evans took silver with 31 points. Maike van der Duin and Lisa van Belle of the Netherlands were the only other team to gain a lap and had 28 points for bronze.

In the women’s 200-meter flying lap, which serves as the qualifier for the sprint competition, the world record was lowered twice on Friday. Olympic keirin champion Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand covered the distance in 10.108 seconds before Lea Friedrich of Germany snatched it away, stopping the clock in 10.029 for an average speed of 44.6 mph (71.792 kph).

In fact, the top four riders in a velodrome that has been producing record times all week came inside the previous mark.

Andrews, Friedrich and the rest of the medal contenders, including reigning Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell of Canada, made it through their opening round of races without any trouble. The women's sprint medals are decided Sunday.

