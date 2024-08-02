Hashimoto eyes Los Angeles after surrendering Olympic all-around crown

Japan's Daiki Hashimoto reacts after a fall on pommel horse in the men's gymnastics all-around final at the Paris Olympics

Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto wiped away tears and set his sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after surrendering his all-around gymnastics crown to teammate Shinnosuke Oka in Paris.

A second pommel horse fall in as many days put paid to Hashimoto's hopes of retaining the title he won in Tokyo, and he had already failed to qualify to defend his horizontal bar gold.

Three years of pressure came to a head as he wept uncontrollably on the Bercy Arena floor, but the 22-year-old was soon envisioning another Olympic campaign, perhaps alongside 20-year-old Oka.

"The domestic level of Japanese gymnastics has improved, and it opens up a new future for us," he said.

"(Oka) had an injury that he had to overcome to get here, and I was really moved at how he never gave up. He will continue to improve, and I want to improve myself so that we can compete together in Los Angeles."

Oka's victory, ahead of China's Zhang Boheng and Xiao Ruoteng, gave Japan an unprecedented fourth straight men's all-around title, extending a run started by Kohei Uchimura's victories in 2012 and 2016.

Hashimoto, whose Olympic preparations were disrupted by a finger injury, said that he'll depart Paris proud of his key contribution to Japan's narrow team triumph over China, Hashimoto coming through on the closing horizontal bar to seal the victory.

"I fought for the team," he said. "This competition was one that didn’t leave me with any regrets."

© 2024 AFP