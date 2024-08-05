 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Paris Olympics Athletics
Yaroslava Mahuchikh, of Ukraine, competes in the women's high jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
paris 2024 olympics

High jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins Ukraine's 1st individual gold of the Paris Olympics

0 Comments
By ANDREW DAMPF
SAINT-DENIS, France

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who was forced to flee her country due to the war with Russia, won gold at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

It was Ukraine's first individual gold of these Summer Games, following a victory in women’s team saber fencing.

Mahuchikh cleared 2.00 meters to finish ahead of Nicola Olyslagers of Australia, who also cleared 2.00 but then failed at all three of her attempts at 2.02.

Eleanor Patterson of Australia and Iryna Gerashchenko, also of Ukraine, shared the bronze at 1.95.

Mahuchikh intended to jump again and try to break the world record of 2.10 that she set less than a month ago in another Paris stadium.

Mahuchikh is from Dnipro, a city of nearly 1 million located only about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the front lines of the war.

Mahuchikh claimed the first Olympic gold of her career, adding to the bronze she won in Tokyo. She also won gold at last year’s world championships.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Takaoka Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Can You Afford to Live in Japan on an Average Salary?

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki Neputa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Yokohama: A Guide To Japan’s Port City That Has It All

Savvy Tokyo

The Future of Japanese Knives: Musashi Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Need to Be Amended for LGBTQ+ Rights

Savvy Tokyo

Is Saitama a Great Place for English Teachers?

GaijinPot Blog

Akita Kanto Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel