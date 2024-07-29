 Japan Today
Japan's Koki Kano celebrates winning gold in the men's individual epee Image: AFP
paris 2024 olympics

Kano breaks French hearts in Olympic fencing final

By Pirate IRWIN
PARIS

Fencer Koki Kano became Japan's first individual epee Olympic champion on Sunday, beating France's Yannick Borel 15-9 as American defending champion Lee Kiefer won the women's foil.

Kano, 26, added to his team gold from Tokyo but for a second successive night the French crowd had to make do with silver after Auriane Mallo-Breton was runner-up in the women's epee on Saturday.

The men's final proved to be one-sided despite the best efforts of the 9,000 spectators at the magnificent Grand Palais.

Cries of "Yannick Yannick" rang out as Borel, 35, appeared on the balcony overlooking the great hall with his opponent before descending the grand staircase.

Kano edged ahead but Borel kept in touch initially before his Japanese opponent opened up a 8-4 lead.

The crowd tried to lift the Frenchman, drumming their feet on the floor but Kano was in total charge at 12-6 and was rarely troubled as he wrapped up the win.

"I'm so happy to win gold in the individual event," said Kano. "Three years ago in Tokyo (2020 Games) I won gold, but it was the team event. "I wanted to come here and get gold in the individual and I just did it."

Egypt's Mohamed Elsayed beat Hungary's Tibor Andrasfi to take bronze, celebrating by sprinting down the piste and brandishing the Egypt flag.

In the women's foil, American defending champion Lee Kiefer beat compatriot Lauren Scruggs 15-6.

Kiefer was rarely troubled by Scruggs in winning her second successive individual title.

"No matter how much I tried to prepare, there's still so much pressure I put on myself to just fence well and stay present," she said. "Each day was a rollercoaster, but here we are at the top."

Canada's Eleanor Harvey beat Italian Alice Volpi in the bronze medal match

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

