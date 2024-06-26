 Japan Today
These Malaysian kits for the Paris Games have come under scrutiny Image: AFP
paris 2024 olympics

Malaysians angry over Olympic kit told to do it themselves next time

KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysian Olympic chiefs have hit back at flak over their athletes' kit for next month's Paris Games, telling critics: Do it yourself next time.

Unveiled over the weekend, the gold-themed outfits with tiger stripe designs were meant to reflect Malaysia's relentless pursuit for gold medals, according to sports officials.

But they have been criticized by some, with fans online branding the designs "ugly" and "cheap-looking".

"I spoke to Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president," chef de mission Hamidin Mohamad Amin was quoted as saying by The Star newspaper.

"He agreed that we will open to the fans to come up with the design next time. We will choose the best design and give the winner a prize."

Among the outfits were tracksuits, polo shirts and T-shirts, with some fans unhappy also at how they were unveiled -- on a series of mannequins.

According to some local reports, the OCM has said that the attire would be used only for travel and that different kit would be used for the opening ceremony and competition.

That did not stop the critics, with some unhappy with how the flag on the outfits were in gold instead of the country's original red, blue, yellow and white.

"Shame on you Olympic Council!! Please change our national color back to its originality!!," a Facebook user wrote.

AFP was unable to immediately contact sports officials for comment.

Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh distanced herself from the debacle Monday by saying on X that her ministry had no jurisdiction over the design and the responsibility was with the OCM.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

