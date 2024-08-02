Matsuyama leads Schauffele as golfers hail Olympic experience

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama surged into the first-round lead at the Paris Olympics

By Jed Court

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama shot a sparkling eight-under-par opening round to take the lead in the men's golf competition ahead of Xander Schauffele in a packed field at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Former Masters champion Matsuyama missed out on a bronze medal in a play-off three years ago when one of the faces of the Tokyo Olympics.

But he made a magnificent start to his latest medal bid, rolling in eight birdies to move two shots clear of reigning champion Schauffele at the top of the early leaderboard at Le Golf National.

"I had a lot of chances, so I'm happy," said Matsuyama after only missing out on tying the course record of 62 at the 2018 Ryder Cup venue by one shot.

A host of big names kept themselves within striking distance, though, in ideal conditions for low scoring following overnight rain.

Schauffele took his brilliant run of form into his tilt at becoming the first golfer to win multiple Olympic gold medals.

The American, who won his first two major titles at the PGA Championship and the British Open this year, made seven birdies in a six-under 65.

He was briefly at seven-under before a bogey at the difficult 17th hole, but he safely made par on the last green following the first of two delays due to the threat of thunderstorms.

World number one Scottie Scheffler looked in ominous form on his Olympic debut as he eased to a bogey-free 67, while Rory McIlroy is only one shot further back despite making four bogeys.

The Northern Irishman is hoping to put the pain of his U.S. Open heartbreak, when he missed two short putts in the final three holes to lose to Bryson DeChambeau by one shot, behind him.

Thousands of fans followed McIlroy and playing partners Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg around the Albatros course, despite organizers significantly reducing the capacity compared to the Ryder Cup six years ago.

"Unbelievable. It was surprising. With so many events going on spread all across the city, for people to venture out here and to watch us play, it was a really cool atmosphere to play in," said McIlroy.

Golf was controversially reintroduced to the Olympic schedule after a 112-year absence in 2016 and Paris is the first time either of the world's top two-ranked male players have featured.

The Rio Games was hit by a series of withdrawals, as was Tokyo due to Covid.

But Joaquin Niemann, who fired a 66 to sit tied-third, insisted it was "special" to be an Olympic golfer, despite the men's pinnacle events undoubtedly being the four majors.

"I grew up representing my country and using these colors and having my flag on my side," said the Chilean. "It does feel like back then. It does feel more special than any other golf tournament."

Former world number one Jason Day echoed Niemann's comments after signing for a two-under 69.

"It feels totally different. This is the most I've felt nervous standing on a tee box, wearing a set of clothes (Australia team kit) that I'm wearing for the first time," said Day, whose fellow Australian Min-woo Lee said he had tears in his eyes when his name was announced on the first tee.

Frenchmen Victor Perez was roared on by the home crowds and responded with a four-under back nine to salvage a 70 after a difficult opening stretch.

"The French really enjoy having golf here," said Perez, who hit the opening tee shot.

"I think it was great for them to enjoy having Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele just off the Open win."

