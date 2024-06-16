 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Euro 2024 Soccer France
France's Kylian Mbappe, center, speaks with his teammate Ousmane Dembele during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. France will play against Austria during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 17. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
paris 2024 olympics

Mbappé doesn't expect to play Olympic soccer in Paris after Real Madrid transfer

0 Comments
DUESSELDORF, Germany

Kylian Mbappé thinks he won't be able to play for France at the Olympic soccer tournament in Paris following his transfer to Real Madrid.

Mbappé is captaining France at the European Championship, and playing the Olympics too could take up almost all of his off-season before an eagerly expected debut at Madrid.

France's opening game against the United States at the Olympic men's tournament is on July 24, just 10 days after the European Championship final. The Olympic gold-medal game is Aug. 9.

“For the Olympics, my club has a position that is very clear,” Mbappé said Sunday ahead of France's European Championship opening game against Austria on Monday. “I think that I will not take part in the Games.” Mbappé added that he expects to support the French team and watch all of its games.

Unlike most international tournaments like the World Cup, European Championship and Copa America, clubs are not required to let their players compete at men’s Olympic tournaments.

French Olympic team coach Thierry Henry left Mbappé out of his provisional squad early June but indicated he hoped that situation could change before the deadline to name his final squad.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo