Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali retains Olympic steeplechase title

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali retained his Olympic 3,000 meters steeplechase title on Wednesday to become just the third Arab to win double gold.

El Bakkali timed 8 minutes, 06.05 seconds for victory with American Kenneth Rooks taking silver in 8:06.41 and Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot claiming bronze (8:06.47).

The 28-year-old El Bakkali arrived in Paris with a target on his back, having won the last three global championships.

After first triumphing at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when he became the first non-Kenyan runner to win the Olympic steeplechase title since 1980, he confirmed his status with back-to-back victories in world championships in Eugene and Budapest.

His second Olympic gold in the French capital leaves him in rare company among Arab athletes to have doubled up at the Summer Games.

Only his Moroccan compatriot Hicham El Guerrouj, who won 1,500 meters and 5,000 gold in Athens 2004, and Tunisian swimmer Oussama Mellouli (1,500m freestyle in Beijing 2008 and 10 km marathon in London 2012) have achieved the feat.

