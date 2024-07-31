 Japan Today
Moving on: Andy Murray playing with Daniel Evans on Tuesday Image: AFP
paris 2024 olympics

Murray's career stays alive with another Olympics doubles win

0 Comments
PARIS

Andy Murray delayed his retirement from tennis on Tuesday with another thrilling Olympic doubles win with Dan Evans where they saved match points for the second successive round.

Murray and Evans defeated Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-3, 6-7 (8/10), 11-9 to qualify for the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

They saved two match points in the final-set tie-break, two days after they had saved five match points in their opening-round victory.

In a rollercoaster clash on Court Suzanne Lenglen, the British pair wasted two match points of their own in a gripping second-set tie-break.

The 37-year-old Murray, who has claimed three Grand Slam titles, reached the world number one spot and pocketed two Olympic singles gold medals, will retire once his Paris campaign is over.

