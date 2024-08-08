Netherlands to face China in women's hockey final

Defending champions Netherlands will face China in the women's Olympic hockey final in a repeat of the 2008 gold medal match after a comfortable 3-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday.

China, who had to settle for silver at their home Games 16 years ago, edged Belgium 3-2 in a shoot-out after their semifinal ended 1-1 to book their place in Friday's final.

The Dutch, cheered on by an overwhelmingly orange-clad crowd, took charge from the start but were frustrated through the first quarter by a resilient Argentine defense.

They were also set back when a groggy Joosje Burg was helped from the field with blood streaming from her nose after the ball deflected up into her face.

Luna Fokke broke the deadlock after 21 minutes, chasing on to a long overhead and flicking past Cristina Cosentina in the Argentine goal.

Four minutes later Laura Nunnink reacted quickest to a ball flashed across the area from the left, deflecting in at the near post.

The plucky Burg returned to the fray, complete with a clean blood-free shirt, for the second half when the Dutch quickly underlined their dominance with penalty corner expert Yibbi Jansen clattering the backboard.

The Dutch have won three of the last four Olympic golds - taking silver in 2016 - and they continued to press their claims for a fourth out of five, Marjin Veen a lick of paint away from adding a fourth as she smeared the ball across the front of the goal.

Argentina had their chances to come back into the game in the second half but Valentina Raposo was off target with her penalty corners, eight of them failing to find the target.

In the final quarter Cosentino did well to keep out another Jansen penalty corner and then parried away the follow-up.

Dutch goalie Anne Veenendaal was also called into action late in the game, turning away Sofia Cairo's lofted effort.

Dutch coach Paul van Ass, whose son is on the men's team who are in the final against Germany on Thursday, denied he had an easy job given the success of his team.

"No. The problem is the expectation, and now this team has the legacy that we should pick up the gold, but nine girls (in this squad) have never played an Olympics," he said.

"The beauty of Dutch hockey is that we can continue (bringing through) the new generation, and therefore we are that strong."

Later Wednesday, Zou Meirong put China into an 18th minute lead, cancelled out by Belgian Emma Puvrez as the hour mark approached.

In the shoot-out China's Ma Ning made it 3-2, with Marien Delphine-Daphne's penalty saved by Ye Jiao to earn the Chinese a shot at the title again.

Hockey at Paris 2024 is being held at the same Yves du Manoir stadium that served as the main Olympic stadium the last time France hosted the Games in 1924.

