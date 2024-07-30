New Zealand to play China in Olympic women's rugby sevens quarters

Tries from Stacey Waaka were among those that lead New Zealand to a 21-0 lead at half-time

By Luke PHILLIPS

Defending champions New Zealand set up a quarterfinal against China at the Olympic sevens at the Stade de France on Monday.

The Kiwi women, fellow favorites Australia, France and the U.S. had all already qualified for the knock-out stages after winning the two opening pool matches on Sunday.

Another sell-out crowd of 69,000 packed into France's national stadium to watch New Zealand, gold medallists at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, run out 38-7 winners over Fiji.

Tries from Jorja Miller, Stacey Waaka and Jazmin Felix-Hotham, all converted by Risi Pouri-Lane, saw them build a 21-0 lead at half-time in scorching weather.

Waaka got her second, while Manaia Nuku and Michaela Blyde also scored tries in the second period, Fiji grabbing a consolation through Adi Vani Buleki.

The result meant that Tokyo bronze medallists Fiji, who suffered a surprise 40-12 defeat by China on Monday, missed out on the quarter-finals.

China -- who made the Olympic cut after winning a repechage competition -- qualify as the second best team finishing in third spot in the three pools.

New Zealand's trans-Tasman rivals Australia, winners at the 2016 Rio Games, topped Pool B and will play Ireland in the quarters.

The match is a re-run of both sides' final pool match earlier Monday, when the Australians were made to work very hard before running out 19-14 winners.

Try machine Maddison Levi scored seven tries for Australia on Monday and crossed for another vital one as Ireland exposed chinks in the Australian armour with a high-paced attacking game.

Levi, whose sister Teagan also scored a try, was on hand with two try-saving tackles -- leaving the Australians to rethink their tactics ahead of the knock-out game.

Hosts France topped Pool C, Seraphine Okemba scoring four brilliant tries in a 31-14 victory over the United States.

The U.S. qualified as runners-up and will play Britain, who finished second ahead of Ireland in Pool B, in the quarters.

Social media star Ilona Maher, with a strong hand-off, crossed first to hand the U.S. the lead against France.

Kyla Cannett was then yellow carded for a high tackle, to hand France a numerical advantage.

That was made the most of immediately, the strong-running Okemba screaming into the corner for a quick brace of tries.

Okemba made it a hat-trick, Chloe Jacquet also scoring before the flyer made it an individual four-try haul in an impressive display.

The French women are looking to match their male counterparts' success, after an Antoine Dupont-inspired side claimed men's gold on Saturday, and improve on their own silver medal showing from the Tokyo Games.

