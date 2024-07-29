 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
paris 2024 olympics

Olympic ceremony's 'Last Supper' sketch never meant to disrespect, says Paris 2024

0 Comments
By Karolos Grohmann
PARIS

Paris 2024 organizers apologized on Sunday to Catholics and other Christian groups angered by a kitsch tableau in the Olympic Games opening ceremony that parodied Leonardo Da Vinci's famous 'The Last Supper' painting.

The segment, which resembled the biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a last meal before crucifixion and featured drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer made up as the Greek god of wine Dionysus, drew dismay from the Catholic Church and the religious right in America.

"Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. (The opening ceremony) tried to celebrate community tolerance," Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps told a press conference. "We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense we are really sorry."

France, while proud of its rich Catholic heritage, also has a long tradition of secularism and anti-clericalism. Blasphemy is not only legal, but also considered by many as an essential pillar of freedom of speech.

Supporters of the tableau praised its message of inclusivity and tolerance.

The Catholic church in France said it deplored a ceremony that "included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity."

In Germany, the Bishop of Passau, Stefan Oster, said: "An impressive opening to hopefully peaceful games. The queer Last Supper was a low point, however, and wholly superfluous in the context."

Some commentators said the controversy was another example of 21st century culture wars turbocharged by a 24-hour news cycle and social media.

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director and mastermind behind the flamboyant opening ceremony, said religious subversion had never been his intention.

"We wanted to talk about diversity. Diversity means being together. We wanted to include everyone, as simple as that," he told reporters on Saturday.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Haunted Houses In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for the Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

10 Cheap Accommodation Options in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Toyota Oiden Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Old Public Hall of Hakodate Ward

GaijinPot Travel

Ofune Jomon Site

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways Marriage Proposals Are Different In Japan

Savvy Tokyo