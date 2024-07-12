 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Temporary stands on the Pont au Change on the route of the Olympic Games opening ceremony Image: AFP
paris 2024 olympics

Olympic opening rehearsal on fast-flowing Seine set for July 16

0 Comments
PARIS

The postponed rehearsal for the innovative Olympics opening ceremony on the River Seine has been rescheduled for July 16, France's Ministry of Sport and the Olympic Games said

When Paris 2024 begins with a waterborne parade down the river on July 26, it will be the first Olympics in history to take the opening ceremony out of its traditional setting of the main stadium.

The rehearsal was originally scheduled for June 24 but was cancelled because the river was in spate.

After several weeks of rainy weather, the flow of the Seine was five times stronger than its normal summer reading.

The flow remains abnormally high. Late on Friday afternoon, after another rainy day in the city, the volume of water still exceeded 500 cubic meters a second which is considerably greater than the usual 100 to 150 cubic meters a second in summer.

The Ministry of Sport has said the maximum acceptable flow is "450 cubic meters a second".

It said that the boats would simply go down the river too fast.

The Ministry also said such a flow also clouded the chances of satisfying the water quality requirements for marathon swimming and triathlon events scheduled in the Seine.

The "very rainy weather" had caused "the strong flow of the river, which does not help to produce a good water quality", Paris city hall said in June.

Thierry Reboul, Director of Ceremonies for the Organizing Committee, told AFP last week that at between 300 and 500 cubic meters, the ceremony would have to be "adapted".

As an example, he mentioned "removing the tallest boats".

Organizers have built stands for VIPs and ticket holders along the riverside banks and on bridges.

They also planned 222,000 free seats on the roads looking down along the higher banks but, said Reboul, had cut 8,600 of these for "security reasons".

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Convenience Store Beauty Buys

Savvy Tokyo

Furano Biei Norokko Train

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Onuma Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel