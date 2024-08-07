Judoka Abe calls for fans to be kind; expects rule changes

Japan's Hifumi Abe, left, and his sister Uta Abe stand during the award ceremony of the judo mixed team competition after winning silver medals, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris on Aug 3.

Japan's two-time reigning judo Olympic gold medalist Hifumi Abe called for an end to the targeting of athletes with defamatory online posts and said he expects current judo rules to be changed after the Paris Games.

The men's 66-kilogram champion's younger sister Uta came under fire on social media for her shrieking amid an emotional outburst following her shock defeat in the women's 52-kg class, for which she apologized.

"It hurts my heart and I hope (the posts) do not occur in the future," said Abe, adding that it at least shows people are interested in the sport.

"It also means many people were watching judo and that's something I can take positively. I'm happy on that front," he said.

Spaniard Francisco Garrigos in the men's 60 kg has also been targeted on social media after his controversial win over Japan's Ryuju Nagayama.

Responding to a call by Mexican referee Elizabeth Gonzalez to temporarily stop the contest, Nagayama relaxed his grip while Garrigos appeared to continue applying his choke before being awarded an ippon, resulting in the All Japan Judo Federation filing a written complaint to the International Judo Federation.

"Judo's rules are becoming complicated," Abe said. "I believe the rules will be reviewed in the future, and hopefully judo will head in a good direction with this issue serving as a catalyst."

Abe, unbeaten since the Tokyo Games, said he will stick to his emphatic style of judo.

"I'm keen to carry on competing in a way that is easy for the people watching to understand, an overpowering judo that wins through throwing opponents," he said.

The Japan judo team arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday with eight medals and Abe vowing to "strive for a third straight Olympic championship."

Japan won three judo gold medals in total, with the other two going to men's 81-kg back-to-back winner Takanori Nagase and women's 48-kg champion Natsumi Tsunoda, who was presented with cake for her 32nd birthday after the press conference marking the team's return.

© KYODO