Japan's Tatsuru Saito and France's Teddy Riner shake hands after the men's +90 kg of the mixed team final match in the team judo competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Aug 3. Riner won the match. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
paris 2024 olympics

Heavyweight judo champ Riner encourages Japanese rival

PARIS

French heavyweight men's judoka Teddy Riner, who defeated Tatsuru Saito twice en route to the Paris Olympics mixed team gold medal, expressed respect for his Japanese opponent on social media Thursday.

Riner, who now has five Olympic gold medals, including three individual heavyweight championships, clinched his second straight team gold with his second emphatic win over Saito on Saturday.

"I want to affirm, after our last match, that your impressive performance commands the respect of your opponents, my respect," Riner wrote on Instagram. "Your determination and fighting spirit impressed me and pushed me to surpass myself. It was an honor to meet you on the tatami."

The 20-year-old Saito, the son of late two-time Olympic heavyweight champion Hitoshi Saito, was competing in his first Olympics.

"Setbacks are an integral part of our progress and often teach us as much, if not more, than victories. I am convinced that you will come back even stronger," Riner wrote. "Looking forward to seeing you again, my friend!"

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

