Japan's team celebrates after defeating Germany in the women's teams semifinal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Thursday. Image: AP/Petros Giannakouris
paris 2024 olympics

Japan to face China for women's team table tennis gold

PARIS

Japan set up a meeting Saturday with China in the women's table tennis team final by disposing of Germany 3-1 at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

A day after the men fell at the semifinal hurdle, Hina Hayata, Miu Hirano and Miwa Harimoto cleared it easily, dropping only one singles match at South Paris Arena on the way to the gold medal contest.

"We've secured at least a silver...but this is not the end," Hayata said.

"We've come through training and qualification tournaments over the last three years, we'll carry confidence with us from the fact we're managing to stand on this stage and look to give 120 percent in the final."

After not competing in either doubles or mixed doubles, Hirano teamed up with Hayata to get Japan off to a flying start in the team doubles, beating Xiaona Shan and Yuan Wan 3-1.

Next up, Harimoto, sister of Japan's top-ranked men's player Tomokazu, gave up Japan's first loss of the tournament, 3-0 to Annett Kaufmann.

Hirano righted the ship in the third match, beating Wan 3-0, and 16-year-old Harimoto put it on course for the gold medal match with a 3-0 demolition of 41-year-old Shan.

"I'm really relieved. It was very tough wondering whether I could change my mindset (after the first defeat) but it was positive I could get over it thinking there are five matches in this tie," Harimoto said.

China, which has won all four Olympic women's team gold medals contested since 2008, beat South Korea 3-0.

Chen Meng, who won Paris singles gold, and the woman she beat in the final, Sun Yingsha, as well as Wang Manyu, who teamed up with both women for team gold at the Tokyo Games, will look to continue China's unbeaten run on Saturday.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Good job guys!! Just one more to go!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hope they drug test China team beforehand.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"Hope they drug test China team beforehand."@Nibek32

I bet sometimes, they randomly drug test every team or any athlete.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

