Japan falls to Hungary in men's team epee, taking silver

Hungary's fencers Gergely Siklosi, Mate Tamasn Koch, Tibor Andrasfi and David Nagy, centre, winner of the gold medal in the men's team epee competition, celebrate on the podium with winners of the silver medal, Japan's fencers Koki Kano, Kazuyasu Minobe, Masaru Yamada and Akira Komata, left, and winners of the bronze medal Czech Republic's fencers Jiri Beran, Jakub Jurka, Martin Rubes and Michal Cupr during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, in Paris on Friday. France.

Japan's bid for a second straight men's team epee fencing gold medal ended with a sudden-death loss to Hungary in the championship decider Friday at the Paris Olympics.

Hungary prevailed 26-25 in the low-scoring final at the Grand Palais when its leader Gergely Siklosi scored the decisive hit against Koki Kano, the winner of men's individual epee gold last Sunday.

The Japanese team of Kano, Masaru Yamada, Akira Komata and Kazuyasu Minobe trailed 20-18 at the end of the first eight relays going into the ultimate ninth, which pitted Kano against Tokyo individual epee silver medalist Siklosi.

Kano scored the first two touches to tie it 20-20 before Siklosi put Hungary back in front. Down 25-24, Kano sent the contest to sudden death when he penetrated the Hungarian's defense with less than seven seconds to spare.

Siklosi scored the gold medal-winning touch 14 seconds into overtime and was mobbed by his teammates in celebration.

Japan's first men's team epee title, won on home soil three years ago in Tokyo, was also its first-ever Olympic gold in fencing.

Earlier, the defending champion hung on for a tense 45-37 semifinal win over the Czech Republic that saw the Europeans take the lead during the ninth and final relay before Masaru Yamada clinched an 18-14 result against Jakub Jurka.

Hungary advanced to the final with a 45-30 win over world No. 1 France, which was aiming for a record-extending 10th Olympic title in the event.

