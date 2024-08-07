 Japan Today
Japan's Miu Hirano, right, and Hina Hayata play against Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut and Orawanduring Paranang during a women's teams quarterfinal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, in Paris. Image: AP
paris 2024 olympics

Japan table tennis teams advance to semifinals in Paris

PARIS

Japanese women's and men's table tennis teams reached the semifinals of the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, with both remaining in the chase for their nation's second medal of the games in the sport.

The reigning Olympic silver medalist women's team beat Thailand 3-0 at South Paris Arena for its second straight whitewash and will now face either India or Germany who play each other on Wednesday.

Fresh off her bronze in the singles, Hina Hayata teamed up with Miu Hirano to win the first match over Sawettabut Suthasini and Paranang Orawan. Then, Miwa Harimoto took down Sawettabut's sister Jinnipa in the first singles.

Hirano returned to the table to close out the match against Paranang.

Earlier, the doubles team of Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami got Japan men's team off to a roaring start with a 3-0 win over Chuang Chih-yuan and Kao Cheng-jui of Taiwan.

Next up, Japan's top-ranked singles player Tomokazu Harimoto fell 3-2 to Lin Yun-ju, leaving the tie drawn at one match apiece, but Togami regained the lead with a crushing 3-0 defeat of Kao that Harimoto converted in the final matchup with Chuang which he won 3-0.

Japan will face Sweden in its semifinal, scheduled for Wednesday.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

