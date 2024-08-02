 Japan Today
Japanese fencers Sera Azuma, Yuka Ueno, Karin Miyawaki and Komaki Kikuchi celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the women's team foil competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, in Paris on Thursday. Image: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
paris 2024 olympics

Japan wins 1st ever women's team foil medal in Paris; U.S. takes gold

1 Comment
PARIS

Japan held off a late charge by Canada to win the Paris Games foil fencing team bronze on Thursday, the nation's first medal in the event at the Olympics.

The team of Yuka Ueno, Komaki Kikuchi, Sera Azuma and Karin Miyawaki beat the Canadians 33-32 at the Grand Palais in Paris, giving Japan its second fencing medal of the games after Koki Kano's gold in the men's individual epee on Sunday.

The United States won gold, 45-39 over Italy.

Earlier, the Japanese beat Poland 45-30 in the table of eight and then lost to Italy 45-39 in the semifinal.

After a close start to the bronze medal match, Japan got some score separation in the fifth bout when Ueno beat her 16-year-old opponent Yunjia Zhang 5-1, giving her team a five-point buffer.

Japan surrendered two points across the next three matches, giving 22-year-old Ueno, the final fencer, a three-point lead to defend in the final matchup.

And Ueno needed them all as Eleanor Harvey went on the attack, cutting the lead to one with 49 seconds remaining, but the Japanese defended to the death before ripping off her mask with joy and joining her teammates in celebration at the historic medal.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
the nation's first medal in the event at the Olympics.

It's been impressive watching Japanese competitors reach higher levels in events that at least from what I understand are fairly new to the country.

Well done! No doping needed; it looks like the successes are based mainly on good coaching plus skilled and willing athletes. Hopefully the medal stacks will reach even higher.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

