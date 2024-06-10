 Japan Today
IOC Executive Board meeting in Lausanne
FILE PHOTO: International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach attends the opening of the Executive Board meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 19, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo Image: Reuters/Denis Balibouse
paris 2024 olympics

Political turmoil in France won't affect Paris Games, IOC head says

PARIS

Political upheaval in France won't affect preparations for the Olympic Summer Games, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Monday after President Emmanuel Macron shocked France with his call for new parliamentary elections.

Macron called the snap election after the far-right National trounced his own party in Sunday's European Parliament vote. Two voting rounds will be held on June 30th and July 7th, the latter coming less than three weeks before the Olympics begin.

"France is used to holding elections, they will do it one more time, there will be a new government and everyone will support the Olympics ", Bach said during a Paris 2024 run-up event in Paris, adding that French political leaders were united in their support of the Games.

"I have no indication whatsoever that this unity will break now only a couple of days before the Games open," he said.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a socialist, said she was "having a hard time understanding" why Macron chose to throw the country into political uncertainty so close to the Games, calling the move "one more coup" by the president.

Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet said his team was "more determined than ever" to make the Games a success. "There were around ten elections since we launched the candidacy for the Olympics and we understood how to work with the public actors."

