 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ukrainian athletes depart for Paris 2024 Olympics
A silver medallist of 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a member of the Ukrainian Olympic wrestling team Parviz Nasibov says goodbye to his family before boarding a train to the Paris 2024 Olympics via Poland, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 23, 2024. REUTERS/Alina Smutko Image: Reuters/Alina Smutko
paris 2024 olympics

Ukraine athletes worry about war back home as they compete

0 Comments
By Margaryta Chornokondratenko
PARIS

Ukraine's Olympians focused on performing their best in Paris bear an additional burden - worrying about what might happen back home in the war pitting their homeland against Russia.

Athletes could not help being preoccupied as they boarded a train on Tuesday with "Olympic carriages" on their way to the Games. Planes remain out of the question in Ukraine with constant air raids and attacks by missiles and drones 29 months into the war.

"This is a great responsibility. I have pledged to do everything to make my country and my son proud," said Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov, already a silver medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Games, as he cuddled his infant son before departure.

"But with everything going on in our country, with missiles flying about, my dreams take second place. I will be thinking about my family and my son."

His wife Olena did her very best to look unworried. "He's always right there. We're always on the phone, talking," she said. "We'll miss him, but it's all worth it."

Judo athlete Bogdan Iadov, a gold medallist at the 2022 European championship, admitted that staying on task was not easy.

"You keep thinking about whether everything is all right and that a missile like the one that hit the children's hospital could have hit our home," he said, referring to a missile strike this month on Kyiv's largest children's hospital.

"Of course it's hard. Hard to train, hard to compete. But it's possible that everything happening in our country, this dreadful war, even helps me. It means I have to give everything I've got."

Olena Kryvytska, competing in the epee fencing events, says her brother on the front line will be cheering her on, as will his comrades-in-arms.

"I think all the athletes who put in good performances will give them extra motivation," she said. "They will see that what they are doing, defending our country, is not in vain. They are enabling us to represent our country at the highest level."

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for the Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

Vegan Products Available In Japanese Supermarkets

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

Old Public Hall of Hakodate Ward

GaijinPot Travel