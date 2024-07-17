 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo (L) will take a long-awaited dip in the Seine with chief Olympic Games organiser Tony Estanguet (R) Image: POOL/AFP
paris 2024 olympics

Paris mayor to swim in Seine ahead of Olympics

0 Comments
PARIS

The mayor of the French capital Anne Hidalgo is set to take a long-awaited dip in the Seine on Wednesday to demonstrate the river is clean enough to host the outdoor swimming events at the Paris Olympics, her office said.

Despite an investment of 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to prevent sewage leaks into the waterway, the Seine has been causing suspense in the run-up to the opening of Paris Games next week after repeatedly failing water quality tests.

Only since the beginning of the month, with heavy rains finally giving way to drier weather, have samples shown the river to be ready for the open-water swimming and triathlon -- and for 65-year-old Hidalgo.

"On the eve of the Games, when the Seine will play a key role, this event represents the demonstration of the efforts made by the city and the state to improve the quality of the Seine's waters and the ecological state of the river," Hidalgo's office said in a statement.

The Socialist city leader had originally planned to swim last month, but had to delay because bacteria levels indicating the presence of faecal matter were sometimes 10 times higher than authorised limits.

She will take to the water along with chief Paris Games organizer Tony Estanguet, a former canoeist, and the top security official for the greater Paris region, Marc Guillaume.

An open-water swimming race has been organized afterwards.

President Emmanuel Macron, who had promised to join the Seine bathers, will be a notable absentee, with the head of state occupied by a political crisis caused by his decision to call snap parliamentary elections last month.

The Seine is set to be used for the swimming leg of the Olympics triathlon on July 30-31 and August 5, as well as the open-water swimming on August 8-9.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera became the first public figure to splash into the Seine on Saturday, with videos of her slipping on a walkway into the water while wearing a full wet-suit going viral on social media.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yubari

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Furano Biei Norokko Train

GaijinPot Travel

A Historical Tour of Hokkaido’s Niseko Resort Area 

GaijinPot Blog

Onuma Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Convenience Store Beauty Buys

Savvy Tokyo