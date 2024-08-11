 Japan Today
The Olympic rings shine in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Saturday night. Image: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
paris 2024 olympics

Paris Olympics to close with Hollywood ending

2 Comments
By Dave JAMES
PARIS

Hollywood will help script a glittering ending to the Paris Olympics on Sunday with 14 gold medals to be decided before the French capital hands over the reins to 2028 hosts Los Angeles.

Tom Cruise, who is currently filming the latest episode of the "Mission Impossible" franchise in Europe, is expected to play a starring role at the closing ceremony.

He is reportedly set to perform a spectacular stunt sequence to mark the passing of the Games from Paris to Los Angeles which will involve the handing of the Olympic flag from one city to the other.

Cruise has been a regular feature at Olympic events in Paris. On Saturday, he watched the United States women's team win a fifth soccer gold medal.

Also expected to be on the cast list are California A-list acts Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, performing from Los Angeles.

The closing ceremony at the Stade de France will be directed by Thomas Jolly, the mastermind of the spectacular opening ceremony which took place on the River Seine.

"On August 11, the Olympic Games will be over, and the Olympic flame will be extinguished," said Jolly. "That moment will remind us just how precious are these Olympic Games."

Before the curtain comes down, the women's marathon will complete the 11-day athletics program.

The all-conquering U.S. women's basketball team chase an historic eighth straight gold against French opponents fueled by the "love" of their fans.

The U.S. women have won basketball gold at the past seven Olympic Games, starting at Atlanta in 1996.

An eighth straight triumph would give them the record for most consecutive golds in any team sport at the Olympic Games -- breaking a tie with the U.S. men, who won seven basketball titles in a row from 1936 to 1968.

"I think the gold medal is the standard," U.S. forward Alyssa Thomas said. "No matter where we are in the world, it's our goal and that's what we came here for."

The United States, trailing China by one gold in the battle at the top of the medals table, could add another when they tackle Italy in the women's volleyball final.

The weightlifting concludes with the battle to become the strongest woman at the Games in the over 81kg category led by China's world record holder Li Wenwen.

Old rivals Serbia and Croatia meet for gold in men's water polo in what could be a feisty affair.

Four golds remain to be decided in track cycling while the title is up for grabs in modern pentathlon.

In the men's handball final, Germany are in their first gold medal match for 20 years where they will face Denmark who are on a third consecutive final.

The Danes were champions at Rio in 2016 but runners-up to France in Tokyo three years ago.

Wrestling also comes to a conclusion with three titles on the line.

Precious to the IOC delegates on the gravy train presumably. So glad it will be over soon.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Will there be religious desecration, bearded ladies, satanist symbology, and exposed genitalia like the opening ceremony?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

