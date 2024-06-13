 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Climate Paris Olympics Sustainability
FILE - Athletes dive and swim in the Seine River from the Alexander III bridge on the first leg of the women's triathlon test event for the Olympic Games in Paris, Aug. 17, 2023. In 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
paris 2024 olympics

Paris Olympics organizers say swimming events still set for cleaned-up Seine after heavy rains

0 Comments
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Despite the complication of recent heavy rain, swimming in the River Seine is still the plan at the Paris Olympics after a $1.5 billion investment to improve the water quality.

“No reasons to doubt,” International Olympic Committee executive Christophe Dubi said Thursday at an online briefing after hearing from city officials and Summer Games organizers. “We are confident that we will swim in the Seine this summer.”

Marathon swimmers and triathletes are scheduled to plunge into the cleaned-up waters after the Olympics open July 26.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo have promised to take a dip and show their citizens and visiting athletes all is well.

Key to the cleaning up has been digging a huge reservoir next to Austerlitz train station to collect excess rainwater and prevent bacteria-laden waste entering the river.

Heavy rains that overwhelmed old sewers in Paris prevented some test events for the Olympics from taking place last August.

Organizers also have not been lucky with the weather so far this summer.

Those downpours have complicated the issue, Dubi acknowledged, though said the update Thursday was “very reassuring.”

In other Paris Olympics news — from 124 years ago — the IOC awarded France an extra medal Thursday from the 1900 Summer Games and took it from Britain.

The silver medal won by Lloyd Hildebrand in men's 25-kilometer cycling has now been credited to France because, the IOC executive board decided, “even though Hildebrand was a British citizen, he was born and brought up in France, and competed for a French club before and after Paris 1900.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel