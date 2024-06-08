 Japan Today
Track and Field Glance Athletics Olympics
FILE - Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, center, races to win a women's 100m semifinal during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Is trying to join Usain Bolt as only the second person to win three straight gold medals at both 100 and 200 meters. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
paris 2024 olympics

Paris Olympics: Who to watch during the track and field competition

PARIS

A roadmap to follow for track and field during the Paris Games:

—Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica: Is trying to join Usain Bolt as only the second person to win three straight gold medals at both 100 and 200 meters.

—Sha'Carri Richardson, United States: The world champion at 100 meters will be making her Olympic debut after a failed drug test left her on the sidelines three years ago in Tokyo.

—Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, United States: Is the defending champion and world-record holder in the 400 meter hurdles, though signs point to her trying a different event this year.

—Noah Lyles, United States: Lyles go for the 100-200 double after capturing both titles at world championships last year.

—Mondo Duplantis, Sweden: Will try to defend his pole vault title and become the first man since 1956 to win the event at consecutive Olympics. He has broken the world record eight times over the past four years, each time by 1 centimeter; it now stands at 6.24 meters.

—Heading to her fifth Olympics, Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will try to add to her haul of eight medals. Three of those have come in the 100 meters, which is more than any other woman.

—World champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh seeks to bring home Olympic gold in the high jump to her war-torn country of Ukraine.

—Track runs Aug. 1-11 at Stade de France, with the marathons set for Aug. 10-11. The marathons will pass through Versailles and, in a break from tradition, the women's marathon will cap off the action on Aug. 11.

—Men's 100 meters: Marcell Jacobs of Italy.

—Women's 100 meters: Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica.

(There's 48 events on the Olympic track and field program for Paris)

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

