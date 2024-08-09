Richardson, Thomas guide U.S. women into 4x100 meters relay final

By Luke PHILLIPS

Olympic 100 meters silver medalist Sha'Carri Richardson and newly-crowned 200 meters champion Gabby Thomas steered the United States into the final of the women's 4x100 meters relay after winning their heat in 41.94 seconds on Thursday.

Melissa Jefferson, who won bronze in the 100 meters in Paris, ran the opening leg, with Twanisha Terry taking the baton down the far straight.

Terry's handover to Thomas wasn't as smooth as it could have been, however, handing the advantage to Germany.

Thomas' pass to anchor-leg Richardson was clean.

The 100 meters silver medalist then powered past Rebekka Haase to push the German quartet into second in 42.15.

Switzerland took the third automatic qualifying spot.

Britain won the second semifinal in 42.03 seconds ahead of France and Jamaica, the reigning Olympic champions but missing big guns such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Canada and the Netherlands sealed the two fastest non-automatic qualifying places for the final scheduled for Friday.

Noah Lyles' bid for a first triple sprint gold since Usain Bolt at the 2016 Rio Games remains on track thanks to his U.S. teammates Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Kyree King and Courtney Lindsay.

That American quartet clocked 37.47 seconds to win their semifinal ahead of South Africa and Britain and book a place in the final to be held 15 minutes after that of the women.

China won the second semi in 38.24 seconds ahead of France and Canada. Jamaica, with 100 meters silver medalist Kishane Thompson on anchor, finished fourth and failed to advance.

Also qualifying as the two next fastest were Japan and Italy, for whom Tokyo Games 100 meters gold medalist Marcell Jacobs ran the opening leg.

After the two opening events of the heptathlon, the 100 meters hurdles and high jump, reigning world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson led with 2,197 points.

The Briton clocked 13.40 seconds in the hurdles and a best of 1.92 meters in the high jump.

Belgium's two-time defending Olympic champion Nafi Thiam, who missed last year's world champs through injury, was in second on 2,173pts.

American Anna Hall, the world silver medalist, was in third, just nine points adrift.

Friday sees them in action in the long jump and javelin in the morning before wrapping up the two-day, seven-discipline event with the 800 meters at the Stade de France.

© 2024 AFP