 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paris Olympics Tennis
Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider of Individual Neutral Athlete celebrate their victory over Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo during women's doubles semifinals tennis match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
paris 2024 olympics

Russian tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider give AIN a shot at gold in women's doubles

0 Comments
By HOWARD FENDRICH
PARIS

Russian tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider gave the group competing as Individual Neutral Athletes, known by the French acronym AIN, a chance at its first gold medal at the Paris Olympics by winning Friday to reach the women's doubles final.

Andreeva, who is 17, and Shnaider, a 20-year-old who played college tennis at North Carolina State after moving to the United States, beat the eighth-seeded team of Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Russia and Belarus were banned by the International Olympic Committee from team sports at the Paris Games because of the war in Ukraine that began in February 2022. Individual athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports were allowed to compete as neutrals if they qualified and then were approved for entry to the Olympics.

Andreeva and Shnaider — who are wearing all-white uniforms, with none of the flags or other markings used by other tennis players at the Olympics — can do no worse than a silver medal. They will face Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the final.

Earlier Friday, gymnast Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya of Belarus won the first medal by an AIN athlete at these Olympics, getting a silver in women’s trampoline.

Andreeva and Shnaider eliminated the second-seeded pairing of Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic — the Tokyo Olympics champions — in the quarterfinals.

After that win, the Russians were asked how it felt not to be able to represent Russia at the Olympics.

“For me, it does not matter. I just go out there and play,” Andreeva said. “It just doesn’t matter what is happening outside of tennis.”

Andreeva reached her first Grand Slam singles semifinal at the French Open in June. That tournament is played at the same Roland Garros clay-court facility being used for tennis during the Paris Games.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Need to Be Amended for LGBTQ+ Rights

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Farm Tomita (Furano)

GaijinPot Travel

Akita Kanto Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Is Saitama a Great Place for English Teachers?

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Akita’s Perfect 3-Day Winter Itinerary in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki Neputa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Japanese Condom Brands: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

The Future of Japanese Knives: Musashi Japan

GaijinPot Blog