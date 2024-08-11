 Japan Today
APTOPIX Paris Olympics Athletics
Athletes compete during the women's marathon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
paris 2024 olympics

Sifan Hassan wins women's marathon at Paris Olympics, edging ahead of Tigst Assefa

By JEROME PUGMIRE
PARIS

Sifan Hassan traded elbows with Tigst Assefa with 150 meters left in the women’s marathon, then passed her along the railing to win the race for her third distance medal of the Paris Games on Sunday.

Hassan finished in an Olympic record time of 2 hours, 22 minutes, 55 seconds. She also won bronze in the 5,000 and 10,000. By simply completing the marathon, she ran more than 62 kilometers.

She now has six Olympic medals. In Tokyo, Hassan won the 5,000 and 10,000 and finished third in the 1,500.

Assefa got silver, and Kenya’s Hellen Obiri took the bronze.

Breaking from tradition, the women’s Olympic marathon was held on the final day instead of the men’s race.

Hassan, an Ethiopian-born racer who runs for the Netherlands, used the same tactic in the hilly, 26.2-mile course as she does on the oval. She lingered behind the leaders for the bulk of the race before summoning up the energy for a late-race kick that will go down as one of the best the sport has seen.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

