Spain into knockouts, Argentina off mark in Olympic men's soccer

Luciano Gondou (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring Argentina's second goal against Iraq in Lyon

By Andy SCOTT

Argentina bounced back from the chaos of their opening game in the Olympic men's soccer tournament to beat Iraq 3-1 on Saturday, while Spain are the first team through to the quarterfinals.

Two-time gold medallists Argentina began their campaign at the Paris Games with a 2-1 defeat by Morocco on Wednesday in Saint-Etienne in a match marred by crowd trouble.

The South Americans had a late equaliser disallowed and the final minutes took place in an empty stadium following the disruption.

However, Javier Mascherano's side registered their first points in Group B on Saturday thanks to goals by Thiago Almada, Luciano Gondou and Ezequiel Fernandez in Lyon, with Aymen Hussein replying for Iraq.

The result, coupled with Ukraine's last-gasp 2-1 win over Morocco in Saint-Etienne later, means all four teams in the group are now level on three points.

Argentina went ahead on 14 minutes in Lyon when Manchester City's Julian Alvarez laid the ball off for Almada to fire in.

Iraq drew level in first-half stoppage time as captain Hussein rose to head home.

But Argentina went back ahead just after the hour mark. Argentinos Juniors forward Gondou had been on the pitch barely two minutes when he appeared unmarked at the back post to head in an inviting cross.

The third goal came five minutes from time as Kevin Zenon laid the ball back for Fernandez, of Boca Juniors, to curl in from range.

"We need to look forward and focus on what we can control, which is playing football. That is what I suggested we do, play the better football," said Mascherano as he refused to revisit the Morocco debacle.

Ukraine stuns Morocco

Morocco were caught by a 98th-minute sucker punch against Ukraine, who grabbed the victory and their first points when Oleh Fedor set up Ihor Krasnopir to score from close range.

Ukraine had gone ahead midway through the first half through Dmytro Kryskiv but appeared in trouble when Volodymyr Saliuk pulled back Soufiane Rahimi in the box on the hour mark.

Saliuk's yellow card was upgraded to red on review, and Rahimi converted the penalty, his third goal of the tournament making it 1-1.

Morocco were then pushing for the winner with the extra man when Ukraine snatched the points.

In the last round of group games on Tuesday, Argentina face Ukraine in Lyon while Morocco meet Iraq in Nice.

Spain are through to the last eight already after claiming a second win from as many games in Group C as the Tokyo silver medallists beat the Dominican Republic 3-1 in Bordeaux.

They went ahead midway through the first half as Fermin Lopez intercepted a pass out by goalkeeper Enrique Boesl to control and fire in.

Debutants the Dominican Republic surprisingly equalised on 38 minutes when Angel Montes de Oca headed in at a corner.

However, they were reduced to 10 men in first-half stoppage time when captain Edison Azcona received his marching orders for kicking out at Pau Cubarsi.

Spain made the extra player count after the break, with Alex Baena's deflected strike restoring their lead before substitute Miguel Gutierrez tapped in on 70 minutes.

Spain's passage to the last eight was secured after Egypt beat Uzbekistan 1-0 in Nantes, Ahmed Koka scoring the only goal on 11 minutes.

In Group A, the United States thrashed New Zealand 4-1 in Marseille before heavily-fancied hosts France chase a second straight win when they play Guinea in Nice.

Paraguay scored twice in stoppage time to beat Israel 4-2 in an entertaining game in Paris in Group D, with Marcelo Fernandez's brace bookending the victory for the 2004 silver medallists.

