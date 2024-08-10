Switzerland take bronze in women's beach volleyball

Switzerland's Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner claimed the bronze medal in women's beach volleyball on Friday, securing the win in straight sets.

The ninth-ranked pair had a constant edge over Tokyo 2020 silver medalists Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar of Australia in a match played against a stunning sunset behind the Eiffel Tower.

The Australians put up a dogged fight, but their Swiss opponents steadily climbed through the points, securing the first set after a wayward dig from Australia's Artacho del Solar.

A series of strong blocks from the 6 feet 3 inches (1.9 meter) tall Huerberli proved too much for their opponents in the second set, with a pumped-up crowd shaking the stands of the temporary venue in central Paris with their "monster block" chant.

The delighted Swiss pair hugged and leaped around the court after smashing home their final match point, before running out into the crowd to hug family, friends and supporters decked in red-and-white Swiss hats and flags.

The spectacular venue has proved a good home for the popular sport with a party-like atmosphere throughout the Games, and for the finals "I love Paris" had been drawn out across the sand.

Later, seventh-ranked Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will face the favorites, Brazilian pair Ana Patricia Silva and Eduarda Santos, in a battle for the gold.

