 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Switzerland's Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner celebrate Image: AFP
paris 2024 olympics

Switzerland take bronze in women's beach volleyball

0 Comments
PARIS

Switzerland's Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner claimed the bronze medal in women's beach volleyball on Friday, securing the win in straight sets.

The ninth-ranked pair had a constant edge over Tokyo 2020 silver medalists Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar of Australia in a match played against a stunning sunset behind the Eiffel Tower.

The Australians put up a dogged fight, but their Swiss opponents steadily climbed through the points, securing the first set after a wayward dig from Australia's Artacho del Solar.

A series of strong blocks from the 6 feet 3 inches (1.9 meter) tall Huerberli proved too much for their opponents in the second set, with a pumped-up crowd shaking the stands of the temporary venue in central Paris with their "monster block" chant.

The delighted Swiss pair hugged and leaped around the court after smashing home their final match point, before running out into the crowd to hug family, friends and supporters decked in red-and-white Swiss hats and flags.

The spectacular venue has proved a good home for the popular sport with a party-like atmosphere throughout the Games, and for the finals "I love Paris" had been drawn out across the sand.

Later, seventh-ranked Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will face the favorites, Brazilian pair Ana Patricia Silva and Eduarda Santos, in a battle for the gold.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kochi Yosakoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Ask for Time Off Work in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Kameoka Hozugawa Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Hanagasa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Food Factory Tours In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Your TEPCO Electricity Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is Summer In Japan Really That Bad?

GaijinPot Blog

Noboribetsu Jigoku Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo