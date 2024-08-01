U.S. sets up clash with Japan in women's soccer; Marta sees red for Brazil

The United States claimed a 2-1 win over Australia on Wednesday as the record four-time gold medallists set up a quarterfinal match against Japan in the women's Olympic soccer tournament, while Brazil legend Marta was sent off in her side's 2-0 defeat by Spain.

Goals either side of half-time by Trinity Rodman and substitute Korbin Albert made the difference for the USA in Marseille, although Alanna Kennedy pulled one back in stoppage time at the end of the game for Australia.

The United States, coached by English former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, finish top of Group B with a 100 percent record.

They will now take on Japan, runners-up in Group C, in Paris on Saturday in a repeat of the 2012 London Olympic final which was won by the USA.

Germany secured second place in Group B with a 4-1 win over Zambia in Saint-Etienne in which Lea Schueller scored twice and both Klara Buehl and Elisa Senss were also on target, with Barbra Banda grabbing a consolation.

Gold medallists in 2016, Germany will go to Marseille for a quarterfinal against the runners-up in Group A, whose identity will be revealed later on Wednesday.

Australia, meanwhile, must wait until the completion of the final group matches to discover if they will progress as one of the best third-placed sides.

Brazil are into the quarterfinals as a best third-placed side, despite going down to World Cup holders Spain in Bordeaux in a game that will be best remembered for Marta's sending-off.

The 38-year-old Brazilian legend exited the pitch in tears after being shown a straight red card in first-half stoppage time for a rash and dangerous high tackle on Spain captain Olga Carmona.

She was inconsolable as she walked off the pitch in what could turn out to be her final act at an Olympic Games.

The multiple winner of the FIFA women's world player of the year award is appearing at her sixth Olympics and featured in the teams that won silver in 2004 and 2008.

Her hopes of appearing again in this tournament depend on whether Brazil make it through their quarterfinals.

Athenea del Castillo tapped in midway through the second half to put already-qualified Spain ahead against Brazil, and Alexia Putellas curled in their second goal in the 17th minute of an interminable amount of injury time.

Spain's third straight win in Group C means they will head to Lyon for a last-eight tie on Saturday.

Japan finished second in the group after beating Nigeria 3-1 in Nantes, with Maika Hamano, Mina Tanaka and Hikaru Kitagawa scoring their goals, the latter from a fine free kick. Jennifer Echegini replied for Nigeria.

Later on, Canada take on Colombia in Nice in Group A and the reigning Olympic champions have to win if they are to advance.

That is after an appeal against a six-point deduction related to a drone spying scandal was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier on Wednesday.

Hosts France need a point against New Zealand to guarantee their own progress.

