 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tennis Rankings Sinner No. 1
FILE - Jannik Sinner of Italy holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup aloft after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Sinner made his debut at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, June 10, moving up one spot to replace the injured Novak Djokovic. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, File)
paris 2024 olympics

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner to play singles and doubles for Italy at the Paris Olympics

0 Comments
ROME

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner will compete in both singles and doubles at the Paris Olympics, the Italian tennis federation said Friday.

This will be the first Summer Games for the 22-year-old Sinner, who reached the top spot in the men’s rankings this week following his run to the semifinals of the French Open, where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner won the Australian Open in January, his first Grand Slam title. He is 33-3 in 2024 with three titles.

Sinner will team up with Lorenzo Musetti in doubles for Italy, the federation said.

Jasmine Paolini, who lost the women's French Open final last weekend, will also play for Italy.

The Olympic tennis events start on July 27, after Wimbledon is held during the first two weeks of the month.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog