Tsunoda gives Japan golden start in judo at Paris Olympics

Japan's Natsumi Tsunoda, in white, flips Mongolia's Baasankhuu Bavuudorj to score the winning point in the women's judo lightweight class

Natsumi Tsunoda gave Japan a winning start in the Olympic judo, taking women's under-48kg gold on Saturday as the competition started in Paris with the two lightest weight classes.

In the men's under-60kg final, Kazakhstan's Yeldos Smetov edged French hope Luka Mkheidze despite the roaring support of a packed crowd at the temporary arena on the Champs de Mars.

Tsunoda, who dropped a weight class after missing her home Games in Tokyo injured, secured gold in her first Olympics with just over a minute left in her final, rolling on her back and flipping Baasankhuu Bavuudorj head-first to the mat.

That was enough for the lesser score of waza-ari. Tsunoda, 31, had her Mongolian opponent firmly round the neck as the gong sounded.

When Smetov won silver in Rio in 2016 the feat was commemorated in Kazakhstan with a stamp showing him biting his medal.

"I had been waiting for a long time for a gold medal," he said. "I was almost waiting on the sidelines, having won silver at Rio and bronze in Tokyo."

He scored the only point by levering his opponent into the mat.

In an arena built around the equestrian statue of general Joseph Joffre, savior of Paris in 1914, the fans chanted "Allez Luka" and sung the Marseillaise.

When the gong rang, with the Kazakh wrapped round the Frenchman, a small knot of turquoise-clad Kazakhstan fans roared.

"After my fight, I was disappointed," said Mkheidze. "But I looked around and I saw that people were proud of me. I will be disappointed that I missed out on a beautiful gold medal, but for now I'll try and savour this silver medal. After bronze, there is silver, and why not gold later on?"

Judo is one of the combat sports that awards two bronze medals in each event.

In the women's competition, Shirine Boukli took bronze for France's first medal of the Games.

A few minutes later 18-year-old Tara Babulfath won Sweden's first Olympic judo medal with the other bronze.

In the men's, Ryuju Nagayama of Japan and Francisco Garrigos of Spain took bronze.

