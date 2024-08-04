 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paris Olympics Fencing
South Korea's Jeon Hayoung, left, competes with Ukraine's Alina Komashchuk in the women's team sabre final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
paris 2024 olympics

Ukraine wins women's team saber fencing; Japan takes bronze

0 Comments
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
PARIS

Ukraine has won its first gold medal of the Paris Olympics by defeating South Korea in the final of the women's team saber fencing on Saturday.

The Ukrainian team recovered from six points down to beat South Korea 45-42 on 22 points from individual bronze medalist Olga Kharlan. She came in for the final leg of the bout with her team at 40-37 down and went 8-2 to win.

Ukraine had two medals before Saturday's final; a silver in shooting from Serhiy Kulish and the bronze that Kharlan won Monday in women's saber.

That was a particularly emotional moment for Kharlan, a year after she was disqualified at the world championships for refusing to shake the hand of a Russian fencer, something which briefly put her Olympic qualification in jeopardy.

It was an incident that highlighted the tension over whether to allow Russian athletes to keep competing following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Five-time Olympian Kharlan has her sixth Olympic medal in a career that began with women's team saber gold at the 2008 Olympics, when she was 17.

Japan beat France 45-40 for the bronze medal even though the French team had individual gold medalist Manon Apithy-Brunet and silver medalist Sara Balzer.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Future of Japanese Knives: Musashi Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Need to Be Amended for LGBTQ+ Rights

Savvy Tokyo

Takaoka Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki Neputa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Akita’s Perfect 3-Day Winter Itinerary in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is Saitama a Great Place for English Teachers?

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Can You Afford to Live in Japan on an Average Salary?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Akita Kanto Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel