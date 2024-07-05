 Japan Today
Athletes and staff representing Japan in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, cheer during a send-off ceremony for the Paris Olympics on Friday in Tokyo. Image: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
olympics

Ceremony marks launch of Japan's Paris delegation

3 Comments
TOKYO

Paris Olympics-bound Japanese athletes got together Friday for their delegation's launch ceremony.

The flagbearers for the July 26 opening ceremony, world sabre fencing champion Misaki Emura and breakdancer Shigeyuki "Shigekix" Nakarai, were among the attendees at Tokyo's Yoyogi 2nd Gymnasium, joined by Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko.

The Japanese Olympic Committee has abolished the post of team captain to reduce the burden on athletes, with the flagbearers taking on the role of the "face" of the delegation.

"I'll be aware of my responsibility as a representative of the country and fight fair until the end," Emura said.

During the ceremony, Emura and Nakarai received the national flag from Chef de Mission Mitsugi Ogata.

"I believe in the power of sports and try to give my best performance," Nakarai said.

Japan is expected to field more than 400 athletes, marking the country's largest-ever delegation to an overseas Olympics. It has set a target of 20 gold medals, with strength in judo, wrestling and urban sports such as skateboarding.

The ceremony marked the first large assembly of athletes and coaches in some time, as the coronavirus pandemic had prevented such gatherings.

3 Comments
Hope they've rehearsed their ability to cry on queue for the cameras. An NHK broadcast that focuses only on this team wouldn't be the same without it.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Japan is expected to field more than 400 athletes,

Best wishes to each of them, may each stay healthy and return to Japan with heads held high.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Japan love ceremony, don't forget the main goal, medal!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

