Hashimoto, Funakubo settle for judo bronze at Paris Games

Japan's Soichi Hashimoto celebrates after defeating Kosovo's Akil Gjakova during their men -73 kg bronze final match in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Monday.

Soichi Hashimoto won a bronze medal in the men's 73-kilogram class with a victory over Akil Gjakova of Kosovo while compatriot Haruka Funakubo also took third after outlasting Brazilian Rafaela Silva in the women's 57-kg class at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

On a day in which both Japanese judoka were knocked out of gold medal contention early on, two finalists who were both born and raised in Japan -- Canadian Christa Deguchi and South Korean Huh Mi Mi -- battled it out in the final with Deguchi taking the women's 57 kg title.

The 32-year-old Hashimoto scored a decisive waza-ari using a seoi-nage shoulder throw early into his bronze medal bout against Gjakova before holding off his opponent after both men received two penalties in regulation, clinching a medal in his Olympic debut.

Hashimoto, the 2017 world champion, defeated Erdenebayar Batzaya to secure a playoff for third after his Mongolian opponent was disqualified for making an intentional head dive to avoid being thrown in the match. In the men's final, reigning world champion Hidayat Heydarov of Azerbaijan claimed the gold against French favorite Joan-Benjamin Gaba.

Funakubo, 25, meanwhile, booked a spot in a bronze medal match with a side submission of Serbian Marica Perisic in repechage before prevailing in a 9-minute marathon against Silva, the 2016 Olympic champion at 57 kg, when the Brazilian was disqualified for the same head-diving offense.

"There were so many people who came out to cheer for me today, so I knew I couldn't go home empty-handed," Hashimoto said. "I did my best to the end so I have no regrets in my judo career. I wasn't able to reach the gold medal but this was a memorable competition."

Funakubo, also making her first appearance at an Olympics, said, "I really wanted to bring a medal home no matter what. I had to have the patience to fight till the end. I want to use this experience as a springboard for my next tournament."

In the women's final, it was Deguchi, grimacing throughout the match from a knee injury sustained earlier in the day, who emerged triumphant after reigning world champion Huh used a false attack that resulted in a third shido penalty.

The 28-year-old Deguchi, a two-time world champion who graduated from Yamanashi Gakuin University and resides in Japan, won her first Olympic gold after switching allegiance to Canada. It was the nation's first gold medal at the Paris Games and first judo gold ever.

"My dad is Canadian, from Winnipeg. I was a college student and I was having a tough time. We were talking about Canada and my family in Canada, and I thought, 'Why not fight for Canada?' I wanted to fight for Canada," she said.

She added, "In Japan, I was on the national team but I wasn't winning. I was like third or fifth place and I thought I needed a change. I thought I could be stronger in Canada. Canada is my country, too."

Huh, 21, a senior at Waseda University in Tokyo who gave up her Japanese citizenship to compete for her father's homeland, took silver for her first Olympic medal.

In the semis, Deguchi survived a stamina-draining bout against France's Sarah Leonie Cysique that lasted nearly 9 minutes. Cysique, who won the 57-kg silver at the Tokyo Olympics, took the other women's bronze on Monday.

© KYODO