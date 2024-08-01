Murao gets silver in men's 90-kg judo

Medal winners, from left, Japan's Sanshiro Murao, silver, Georgia's Lasha Bekauri, gold, France's Maxime-Gael Ngayap Hambou, Theodoros Tselidis, of Greece, bronze, pose on the podium after the men's -90kg event in team judo competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris on Wednesday.

Japan's Sanshiro Murao failed in his bid for a gold medal in the men's judo 90-kilogram final on his Olympic debut at the Paris Games on Wednesday.

Despite scoring first against Tokyo Olympic champion Lasha Bekauri on a deftly executed waza-ari body drop technique, the 23-year-old Murao fell in a closely contested bout when the Georgian powerhouse rallied to become the second judoka to defend the title in the event.

Murao, whose mother is from the United States, was hoping to become the first Japanese to capture the title in the division since Mashu Baker achieved the feat at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

"I am really disappointed," the silver medalist Murao said through tears. "I had prepared to win no matter what the situation was, so I fought with confidence.

"I am frustrated because, despite my performance in the competition, in the end I could not win the gold medal that I wanted so badly."

Murao was trying to give Japan its fourth judo gold of the Paris Games, following Natsumi Tsunoda at 48 kg, Hifumi Abe at 66 kg and Takanori Nagase at 81 kg.

Murao, who fights using an orthodox array of uchimata and osoto-gari leg-sweeping techniques, outclassed his first two opponents to reach the semifinals before scoring two waza-ari against eventual bronze medalist Maxime-Gael Ngayap Hambou of France to set up a showdown against Bekauri at Champ-de-Mars Arena.

Murao, who gained distinction at powerhouse Tokai University and took third at last year's world championships, scored a waza-ari after one minute, but Bekauri sent the Japanese judoka down on his own throw to tie it one-all.

The judges had to go to video replay to determine the decisive point in the dying seconds of the match when Murao's attempted throw backfired, sending his back to the mat first in a reversal by the Georgian as both men crashed down.

Murao had put on a judo clinic against Ngayap Hambou, effectively keeping his balance while hopping on one leg and driving the Frenchman backward before dumping him with an o-uchi-gari inner leg sweep for ippon. But the same strategy did not work against Bekauri, who put on his own savvy display to retain the title.

In the women's 70-kg final, world No. 1 Barbara Matic of Croatia held off Germany's Miriam Butkereit to grab her maiden Olympic title in her third Summer Games.

Japan's Saki Niizoe never found her rhythm after making a stellar start with a submission against Gulnoza Matniyazova of Uzbekistan, suffering defeats in the quarterfinals to Sanne van Dijke of the Netherlands and again in the repechage round to Spain's Ai Tsunoda Roustant.

The world No. 6, who was attempting to win a third straight title for Japanese women in the weight division, received several shido penalties for non-combativity violations and was unable to execute any clean throws to score points.

"I struggled every day for a year and worked hard to win the gold medal, but I feel bad that I didn't get it. I think everyone else wanted to win more than me," Niizoe said.

