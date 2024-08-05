 Japan Today
Japanese fencers (from left) Yudai Nagano, Takahiro Shikine, Kyosuke Matsuyama and Kazuki Iimura celebrate after winning the men's team foil final at the Paris Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris on Sunday. Image: AP/Andrew Medichini
paris 2024 olympics

Japan wins gold in men's fencing team foil event

PARIS

Japan won gold in the men's team foil event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, with the 45-36 victory over Italy taking the nation's medal tally in fencing at the games to five.

The world No. 1.-ranked team of Kazuki Iimura, Kyosuke Matsuyama, Takahiro Shikine and substitute Yudai Nagano joined Koki Kano in winning fencing gold medals for Japan at the Grand Palais in Paris.

Japan opened on the front foot as Shikine took an aggressive posture in his 5-3 defeat of Tommaso Marini, with Iimura continuing the trend in the second leg to give Japan a 10-7 lead.

Italy took the lead in the match for the first time in the fourth leg thanks to the blade of Guillaume Bianchi who won his encounter with Shikine 6-3 for a 20-18 Italian lead.

Matsuyama returned fire against Marini on their return to the piste, keeping the margin the same with a 5-5 result.

The speedy Iimura got the lead back in the sixth leg with a 7-3 domination of Filippo Macci before a clash of guards in the next leg caused Bianchi to take an injury time-out with the score 31-28, but he continued strongly to reduce Japan's lead to 35-34.

Both teams called subs to the piste for the penultimate leg, with Nagano proving a game-breaker as he blanked Alessio Foconi to take a 40-34 lead and then Imura carried the team to gold.

The medal, Japan's first in the event since the 2012 London Games, comes after Kano won gold in the men's individual epee, the men's epee team took silver, and the women's foil and sabre teams won bronze.

Before the Paris Games, Japan had won three total medals in fencing.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

