Kitaguchi wins women's javelin throw gold

Women's javelin gold medalist Haruka Kitaguchi, center, of Japan, silver medalist Jo-Ane van Dyk, left, of South Africa, and bronze medalist Nikola Ogrodnikova, of Czech Republic, celebrate during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, in Saint-Denis, France.

Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi captured the women's javelin throw gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The 26-year-old won with her first throw of the competition at Stade de France, a 65.80-meter season-best dart that was never bettered.

Jo-Ane van Dyk of South Africa won silver with a 63.93-meter throw on her third attempt and Nikola Ogrodnikova of the Czech Republic earned bronze.

"It's an inexplicable feeling. It hasn't sunk in yet," Kitaguchi said. "I wasn't feeling pressure in particular, I've been enjoying the Olympics since coming over, but things weren't going well at the start of the season and I headed to Paris with lots of worries."

"I knew I was in form (today) and wanted a record, so I gave my best till the end."

© KYODO