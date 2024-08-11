Kitaguchi wins women's javelin throw gold

Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi captured the women's javelin throw gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
The 26-year-old won with her first throw of the competition at Stade de France, a 65.80-meter season-best dart that was never bettered.
Jo-Ane van Dyk of South Africa won silver with a 63.93-meter throw on her third attempt and Nikola Ogrodnikova of the Czech Republic earned bronze.
"It's an inexplicable feeling. It hasn't sunk in yet," Kitaguchi said. "I wasn't feeling pressure in particular, I've been enjoying the Olympics since coming over, but things weren't going well at the start of the season and I headed to Paris with lots of worries."
"I knew I was in form (today) and wanted a record, so I gave my best till the end."© KYODO
1 Comment
Login to comment
Japantime
Japan wins another gold medal. They have won a lot less medals than the other top countries, but have the third most gold medals. They really are the best when it comes to winning events. Other countries have a lot more athletes in the events and can win silver and bronze. Japan just knows not to win at sports.