Kusaka wins Greco-Roman wrestling 77-kg gold; Susaki gets 50-kg bronze

Nao Kusaka won Japan's second Greco-Roman wrestling gold medal in as many days at the Paris Games when he beat Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan 5-2 in the men's 77-kilogram final on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Kusaka, who finished third at the 2023 world championships, joined countryman Kenichiro Fumita in winning gold in the sport at the 2024 Olympics.

"It feels like I'm in a dream," Kusaka said. "It was a most enjoyable six minutes."

Kusaka trailed 2-0 at the end of the first period at the Champ-de-Mars Arena after stepping out once and conceding a further point for passivity. He turned the bout around soon after the interval with a take-down of Zhadrayev, who desperately maneuvered to avoid being pinned.

The native of Kagawa Prefecture in Shikoku delighted fans by back-flipping across the mat in celebration.

"My life has changed. I've come through lots of tough moments since I was little all for this and I'm happy to have won," he said. "My aspiration toward the Olympics has been my biggest motivation."

Fumita broke a 40-year gold-medal drought for Japan in Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling with his victory over China's Cao Liguo on Tuesday.

Japan's Yui Susaki celebrates holds her bronze medal during the victory ceremony for the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Wednesday.

Yui Susaki concluded her roller-coaster Paris Olympics by winning women's 50-kg bronze with a technical superiority victory over Ukraine's Oksana Livach.

The Tokyo Olympic champion had seemingly been knocked out of medal contention with a shock loss to India's Vinesh Vinesh in her opening bout. Her repechage clash with Livach was subsequently upgraded to a bronze-medal match after Vinesh failed to make weight for the final.

Susaki dominated from the outset against Livach, who was saved by the bell at the end of the first period but took the technical fall 3 minutes, 17 seconds into the contest.

"People around me gave me the supportive push and got me back on my feet (after the loss)," Susaki said. "I'll give my all for the next four years so they can see me become the Olympic champion again."

American Sarah Hildebrandt won the women's 50-kg gold against Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals before replacing the disqualified wrestler in the gold medal contest.

Japan's Akari Fujinami earlier booked her place in the women's 53-kilogram wrestling final by defeating China's Pang Qianyu.

The 20-year-old Fujinami, who has not lost an official match since high school, earned victory by technical superiority 4:40 into the semifinal.

The two-time world champion led 6-0 at the end of the first period and picked up where she left off with a takedown straight after the break.

"I've been working to be the Olympic champion and I'll be giving my all to win at any cost, and bring the gold medal back home," Fujinami said.

Fujinami will battle Ecuador's Lucia Yepez Guzman for the gold medal on Thursday. Yepez Guzman guaranteed her country's first medal in any form of wrestling by beating Germany's Annika Wendle in their semifinal.

