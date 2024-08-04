Japan's Hayata takes women's table tennis singles bronze

Bronze medalist Japan's Hina Hayata poses during the medal ceremony of the women's singles table tennis at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Saturday.

Hina Hayata overcame a forearm injury to claim Japan's first table tennis medal of the Paris Olympics on Saturday with a win over South Korea's Shin Yu Bin in the women's singles bronze match.

The third-seeded Hayata won 9-11, 13-11, 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7 at South Paris Arena to take her first Olympic medal. She was a reserve on the Tokyo Olympics women's team that won silver.

Hayata, the only Japanese player to reach the semifinals in men's or women's table tennis singles in Paris, burst into tears when Shin sent a forehand return into the net at match point.

It was the second consecutive Olympic women's singles bronze for Japan, following Mima Ito at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

"I hurt my arm during a match two days ago," Hayata said. "I just played yesterday without accepting the reality of my injury situation."

Hayata received treatment until just before the match, so the 24-year-old left-hander had to explore how much she could do against the fourth-seeded Shin.

"With the injury, what I could do with my backhand was limited, so I turned to my forehand whenever I got a chance," Hayata said.

"This bronze medal feels more valuable than gold because of the struggle and effort behind it."

Hayata took control of the match when she came back from 10-7 down in the third game by winning five straight points over Shin.

"I believe my growth over the past three years is evident, but those who won medals have worked even harder and deserve their success," the 20-year-old Shin said.

"Technically, mentally and physically, I need to up my game. Improving in all three aspects will help me play better table tennis."

Later in the day in a rematch of the women's all-Chinese singles final at the previous Olympics, Chen Meng defeated Sun Yingsha again, 4-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6.

"I was the underdog today," Chen said. "I didn't think about winning the match, so I'm quite surprised myself. It feels like I've done the impossible."

