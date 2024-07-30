Nagase wins back-to-back Olympic judo gold at Paris Olympics

Japan's Takanori Nagase, left, waits after defeating Georgia's Tato Grigalashvili in their men -81kg final match in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Tuesday.

Japanese judoka Takanori Nagase claimed his second straight Olympic 81-kilogram title Tuesday at the Paris Games.

Nagase defeated three-time world champion Tato Grigalashvili of Georgia in the final, earning his country's third judo gold medal in the French capital, following top-place finishes by Natsumi Tsunoda in the women's 48-kg and Hifumi Abe in the men's 66-kg events.

Nagase did not disappoint with a masterclass in the final against an opponent who had dominated the competition in his previous bouts of the day, scoring a waza-ari near the halfway point before slamming Grigalashvili to the mat with the same "tani otoshi" technique with about a minute remaining for ippon.

The 24-year-old Grigalashvili finished tied for fifth on his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games.

The Nagasaki native Nagase became the first judoka to repeat as a gold medalist in this class. It was also his third individual Olympic medal, including a bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.

"This is the tournament to decide the real champion of the world," Nagase said after his victory. "My focus was to win here in Paris. I kept believing in myself even after I couldn't win for a stretch. I had confidence because of my experience in the previous two Olympics."

Nagase racked up five wins on the day, including a demolition of Italian Antonio Esposito, who he sent crashing to the mat before ending his semifinal bout with a four-quarter submission hold.

"I am so excited that I don't remember much, but I want to reflect on it later. Many people have trained me and supported me, and I am here now, and I am grateful for that," he said.

Earlier in the day at Champ-de-Mars Arena, situated a stone's throw from the iconic Eiffel Tower, fellow Japanese 30-year-old Miku Takaichi was eliminated in the second round of the women's 63-kg class.

Olympic debutant Andreja Leski of Slovenia beat Prisca Awiti Alcaraz of Mexico in the women's final to take gold in the division.

Takaichi, making her third consecutive Olympic appearance, lost to Croatia's Katarina Kristo.

Asked to comment on her three Olympics, Takaichi said, "I tried hard but the Olympics seem like an insurmountable wall. I still want to say this challenge was the best for my life."

France's Clarisse Agbegnenou, a six-time world champion who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, took bronze.

Cheered on by a partisan crowd that hoped the Frenchwoman might break the ice with the host's first judo gold at the Paris Games, Agbegnenou was bidding to join Japan's Ayumi Tanimoto as the only judoka to win back-to-back titles in the weight division before her loss in the semis to Leski.

Instead, she dumped Austria's Lubjana Piovesana with a hip sweep wrap-around throw for ippon in a playoff for third place.

"I lost (in the semis) because of a non-smart tactical choice (that) cost me," the hugely popular 31-year-old mother said. "I was devastated after the semis. At least I won my last match, unlike in Rio. But that (medal) wasn't the color I wanted."

Japan leads the judo standings with six medals, three gold and three bronze. Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Canada, Uzbekistan and Slovenia each have one gold apiece, while host France, Japan's biggest rival, also has six medals, with two silver and four bronze.

