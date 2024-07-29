Hifumi Abe wins 2nd straight Olympic men's 66-kg judo gold

Japan's Hifumi Abe poses with his gold medal after winning the men's -66kg judo final match against Brazil's Willian Lima in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Sunday.

Japanese judoka Hifumi Abe won his second consecutive Olympic gold medal in the men's 66-kilogram category Sunday in Paris, hours after his younger sister Uta fell to a shock second-round loss.

Hifumi defeated Brazil's Willian Lima by ippon in the final at the Champ-de-Mars Arena to restore family pride that was dented after the Abe siblings' bid to win gold medals on the same day, as they did at the pandemic-hit Tokyo Olympics in 2021, was dashed.

"This is an unforgettable memory for me," Hifumi said. "My sister lost today, and it was a very difficult day, but I worked hard with the feeling that I had to do my best to make up for (it).

"I felt I had no choice but to do my best as the older brother. I was able to keep my emotions in check," he said.

During the morning session, Uta lost to IJF top-ranked judoka and eventual gold medal winner Diyora Keldiyorova of Uzbekistan by ippon in the women's 52-kilogram second round.

Hifumi's win gave his country its second judo gold of the Paris Games, following Natsumi Tsunoda's triumph in the women's 48-kg category the previous day.

In the semis, Hifumi beat IJF top-ranked Denis Vieru of Moldova with a waza-ari sweeping hip throw in golden score before tossing down Lima with a sleeve-lifting hip throw in the final.

Uta's heartbreak came after scoring a waza-ari early in her bout, only to be slammed to the mat in spectacular fashion by Keldiyorova with a "tani otoshi" reversal with about one minute remaining.

"She executed a great technique. I was thrown without having an instant to react," Uta admitted hours after her loss.

The shock defeat left the packed crowd in stunned disbelief as the favorite saw her medal hopes ended in a defeat that will likely be considered one of the biggest upsets in Japanese Olympic judo history.

The 24-year-old Uta, a four-time world champion, shrieked in disappointment following her loss to the reigning world silver medalist, breaking down in a flood of tears and remaining with her face lowered on the mat before standing to exit the competition area.

Once off the mats, she continued to cry uncontrollably as her coach did his best to console her.

"I couldn't calm myself down when I lost since I've thought about the Olympics so much and done so much for this particular day," Uta said. "I scored first and kind of rushed to finish the match."

Katsuyuki Masuchi, head coach of the Japanese women's judo team, admitted that Uta was outmaneuvered by her opponent.

"So many good judoka compete in this 52-kg class. She (Keldiyorova) has speed. I knew it would be a tough contest, but I expected Uta to find a way to win as she always does," he said.

