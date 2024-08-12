Kiyooka, Kagami win more wrestling gold for Japan

Japan's Yuka Kagami celebrates with her gold medal during the victory ceremony for the women's freestyle 72kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Pris on Sunday.

Kotaro Kiyooka and Yuka Kagami concluded a wildly successful Olympic wrestling campaign for Japan by adding two more gold medals in the final hours of competition at the Paris Games on Sunday.

Kiyooka dominated Rahman Amouzadkhalili of Iran 10-3 to win the men's 65-kilogram freestyle title before Kagami held off American Kennedy Blades 3-1 in the women's 76-kg final, taking Japan's wrestling tally to eight gold and 11 total medals.

It was the first time a Japanese woman won the Olympic title in the heaviest weight division. Japan's eight wrestling golds were also a record for the most in one Olympic tournament.

The next-most successful country, Iran, took home two gold and eight medals overall.

Japan's Kotaro Kiyooka celebrates after defeating Iran's Rahman Amouzadkhalili in their men's freestyle 65kg final wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Sunday. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

A first-time Olympian, the 23-year-old Kiyooka followed in the footsteps of countryman Takuto Otoguro, who won the men's 65-kg freestyle title three years ago at the Tokyo Games.

Amouzadkhalili, the 2022 world champion, scored the first point by making Kiyooka step out before the Japanese wrestler quickly turned things around at the Champ-de-Mars Arena.

Kiyooka scored a takedown and then secured control of Amouzadkhalili's legs to go up 10-1 in a bid for technical superiority that was only stopped by the first period coming to an end.

The Iranian came out aggressively after the break and clawed back two points with a takedown but otherwise could not assert control.

"I really wanted to finish it (at the end of the first period) but time ran out," Kiyooka said.

"I had planned to win by technical superiority but he isn't an easy opponent. But the fact that I was able to get those points early on got me in control in the second half."

Kiyooka's victory came two days after his childhood friend Tsugumi Sakurai wrestled her way to the women's 57-kg gold.

"We've been able to maintain our good relationship and get gold medals together at the Olympics," Kiyooka said of Sakurai, whose father was his coach in their native Kochi Prefecture.

"I would like to dedicate the gold medal to coach Sakurai...and my mother."

The 22-year-old Kagami won a closely fought battle against Blades in the last bout of the wrestling program in Paris.

The 2023 world champion earned the first point when Blades was punished for passivity before the American tied it 1-1 by driving Kagami out.

Kagami took a decisive lead when she scored the only takedown of the bout near the halfway point of the second period.

"The happiest thing for me is seeing people crying with joy," said Kagami, who last year became Japan's first world champion in her division since 2003.

"It's been my goal to stand here for so long, to enjoy every second of every match. Along with the smiles, there have been nervous moments, but I also enjoyed those."

© KYODO