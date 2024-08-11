Motoki wins women's wrestling 62-kg gold; Takatani gets silver

Japan's Sakura Motoki celebrates after defeating Ukraine's Iryna Koliadenko in their women's freestyle 62kg final wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Saturday.

Japan's Sakura Motoki won the women's wrestling 62-kilogram gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Motoki defeated Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Iryna Koliadenko of Ukraine to clinch the title in her Olympic debut.

She extended the Japanese women's title streak in this weight class that goes back to the inaugural women's wrestling tournament in 2004.

Japan's Daichi Takatani lost in the men's 74-kilogram freestyle wrestling final.

The 29-year-old Takatani was defeated by Razambek Salambekovitch Jamalov of Uzbekistan, the technical fall loss meaning he was forced to settle for the silver medal in his Olympic debut at the Champ-de-Mars Arena.

Earlier, first-time Olympians Kotaro Kiyooka and Yuka Kagami both booked spots in Sunday's finals in the men's 65-kg and women's 76-kg freestyle competitions, respectively.

Kiyooka, 23, came from a one-point deficit in the first period to beat Tulga Tumur Ochir 5-1 in his semifinal, warding off a relentless attack from his Mongolian opponent, and will face Iranian Rahman Amouzadkhalili in Sunday's final.

The 22-year-old Kagami, the 2023 world champion at 76 kg, came from 2-0 down to defeat Tatiana Renteria Renteria of Colombia, tackling her opponent's legs and rolling her to take the lead in the second period en route to a 4-2 win.

Kagami will meet 20-year-old Olympic debutant Kennedy Alexis Blades of the United States in the final.

Japanese women have won wrestling gold medals in six consecutive Olympics since the 2004 Athens Games.

