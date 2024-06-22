 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Team Air Conditioning
FILE - A living room of the Olympic village is pictured, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The U.S. Olympic team is one of a handful that will supply air conditioners for their athletes at the Paris Games in a move that undercuts organizers' plans to cut carbon emissions. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
paris 2024 olympics

U.S. Olympic and other teams will bring their own AC units to Paris, undercutting environmental plan

0 Comments
By EDDIE PELLS
EUGENE, Ore

The U.S. Olympic team is one of a handful that will supply air conditioners for their athletes at the Paris Games in a move that undercuts organizers' plans to cut carbon emissions.

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic CEO Sarah Hirshland said that while the U.S. team appreciates efforts aimed at sustainability, the federation would be supplying AC units for what is typically the largest contingent of athletes at the Summer Games.

“As you can imagine, this is a period of time in which consistency and predictability is critical for Team USA’s performance,” Hirshland said. “In our conversations with athletes, this was a very high priority and something that the athletes felt was a critical component in their performance capability.”

The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Germany, Australia, Italy, Canada and Britain were among the other countries with plans to bring air conditioners to France.

Olympic organizers have touted plans to cool rooms in the Athletes Village, which will house more than 15,000 Olympians and sports officials over the course of the games, using a system of cooling pipes underneath the floors.

The average high in Paris on Aug. 1 is 26 degrees Celsius (79 degrees Fahrenheit). The objective is to keep the rooms between 23-26 degrees (73-79 degrees Fahrenheit). The rooms will also be equipped with fans.

“I want the Paris Games to be exemplary from an environmental point of view,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has said about the plans for the Olympics.

According to the International Energy Agency, fewer than 1 in 10 households in Europe has air conditioning, and the numbers in Paris are lower than that. The study said that of the 1.6 billion AC units in use across the globe in 2016, more than half were in China (570 million) and the United States (375 million). The entire European Union had around 100 million.

The Olympics mark the most important stop on the athletic careers of the 10,500-plus athletes who will descend on Paris, which has led some high-profile countries to undercut environmental efforts for the sake of comfort.

“It’s a high-performance environment,” Australian Olympic Committee spokesman Strath Gordon explained to The Post.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo TV Tower

GaijinPot Travel

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hokuryu Sunflower Village

GaijinPot Travel

Is June the Worst Month in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Government Benefits for Having Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Unkai Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Decks Tokyo Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Summer Must-Haves for Cooling Down

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog